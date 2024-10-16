Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $536,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $4,188,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. 425,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

