Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in State Street by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,626,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 336,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

