Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,715 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

