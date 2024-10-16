Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,747,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,954 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 407,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

