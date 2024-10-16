Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,020. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $449.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.80 and a 200 day moving average of $382.68.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

