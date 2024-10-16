Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.85. The company had a trading volume of 345,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,836. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.86. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

