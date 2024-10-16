Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $840,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,818. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -658.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

