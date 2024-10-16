Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 11,995 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,824. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

