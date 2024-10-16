Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $181,232,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.97. 447,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.82 and a 200 day moving average of $220.54. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

