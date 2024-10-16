Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Buys 254 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROP traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $556.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

