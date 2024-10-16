Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,974,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 565,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

