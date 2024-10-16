Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 1,747,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,664. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
