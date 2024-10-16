Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 1,747,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,664. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.