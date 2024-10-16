Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at about $158,300,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after acquiring an additional 611,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 280,584 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

CDW Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $220.13. The stock had a trading volume of 959,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,801. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.