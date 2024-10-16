Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

ILCG traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.05. 45,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,616. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

