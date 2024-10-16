Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 58,160 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,905,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 70,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 373,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,767. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

