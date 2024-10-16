Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 693 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Public Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 51.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.05. 617,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.