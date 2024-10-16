Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

