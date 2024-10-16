Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 530 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGCB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 25,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,390. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

