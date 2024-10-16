iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.2 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $85.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

