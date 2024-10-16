iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.2 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $85.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85.
About iA Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.