Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of IBIDF stock remained flat at $42.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

