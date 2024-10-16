Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,637,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 2,960,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of IBIDF stock remained flat at $42.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
