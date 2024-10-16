Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 726,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 233,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.