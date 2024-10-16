IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $473.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

