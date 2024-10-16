IFS Advisors LLC Buys 337 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 9.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $597.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

