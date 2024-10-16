IFS Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 28,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $402.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

