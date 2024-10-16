Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 582080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm has a market cap of £42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.38.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

