Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,800 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMMX

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 47,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.12. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immix Biopharma stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Invst LLC owned about 0.10% of Immix Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.