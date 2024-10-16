Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.70. 730,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $328.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

