Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Buys 4,000 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.97. 147,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $137.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

