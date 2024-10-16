Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,279. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $252.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.