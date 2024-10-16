Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases Shares of 2,000 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 210,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 70.2% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 1,532,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

