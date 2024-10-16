Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.84. The stock had a trading volume of 324,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,514. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

