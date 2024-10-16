Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,790. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

