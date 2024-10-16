Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD stock remained flat at $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Infobird has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

