Infosys (INFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infosys Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

