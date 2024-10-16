Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
