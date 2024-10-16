Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innovative Solutions and Support

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,612.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,612.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at $804,502.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,621. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $127.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.