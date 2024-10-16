Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVZW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,866. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.