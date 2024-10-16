Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IPXHY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.96. Inpex has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

