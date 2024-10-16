Insider Buying: Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Acquires 7,371,471 Shares of Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 7,371,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$258,001.49 ($173,155.36).
Po Valley Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 5.26.
About Po Valley Energy
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Po Valley Energy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Po Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Po Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.