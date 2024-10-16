Insider Buying: Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE) Insider Acquires 7,371,471 Shares of Stock

Po Valley Energy Limited (ASX:PVE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Bailey acquired 7,371,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$258,001.49 ($173,155.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Po Valley Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in the Po Valley Region, Italy. The company's project portfolio include the Teodorico project located in the shallow waters of the Adriatic Sea; and Torre del Moro gas/oil condensate and Ravizza/Bagnolo exploration licenses in Piano.

