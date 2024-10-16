Insider Selling: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATI Stock Up 0.8 %

ATI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 720,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,122. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ATI by 557.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

ATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

