Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Oct 16th, 2024

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADLGet Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,835.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 11th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $90,750.00.
  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

