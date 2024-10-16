Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,835.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

