Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $7,491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $150.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after buying an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

