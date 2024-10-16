Insider Selling: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells 9,200 Shares of Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,616. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 253 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $996.82.

On Monday, October 7th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 3,440 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $13,794.40.

On Thursday, September 26th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

WHLM stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

