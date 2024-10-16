Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $272.00 at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Up 3.2 %

IBP stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.