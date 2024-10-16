inSure DeFi (SURE) One Day Volume Tops $434,173.07

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $87.93 million and $434,173.07 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00340401 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $272,373.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

