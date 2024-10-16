Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $152.98 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

