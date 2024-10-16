Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Lifted by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.32. 566,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,404. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

