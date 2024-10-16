Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.67 and last traded at $164.44, with a volume of 507801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 116,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

