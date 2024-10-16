International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $198.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $6,442,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

