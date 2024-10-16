International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

